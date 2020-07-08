The Dalles Small Business Relief Grant will begin accepting applications from eligible small businesses and small non-profits based in and around The Dalles beginning July 6 at 9 a.m. The application period will close at 5 p.m. July 10.
The Dalles Google Data Center, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) collaborated to create the grant program to provide immediate grants in The Dalles area which are impacted by COVID-19. The Relief Grant received funding of $35,000 from the Google Data Center in The Dalles.
The Relief Grant is open to all qualifying applicants. Applicants do not need to be Chamber members to apply. The chamber will act as the fiscal agent for the Relief Grant and will manage all contributions. A committee comprised of members from its board of directors will review all applications and make all decisions regarding dispersal of grant funding.
Total number of grant recipients will be capped at 35. The standard grant award is $1,000, with equal distribution of funds among qualifying recipients.
“COVID-19 is causing major disruptions to The Dalles and to communities around our region,” said Mayor Rich Mays. “This Relief Grant is a local effort to support our small businesses and non-profits during this challenging time. I encourage all organizations who meet the criteria to apply to get some needed support.”
Businesses meeting the following criteria are eligible to apply: “Brick and Mortar” commercial businesses or small not-for-profits serving customers and constituents in a premise that is open to the general public; is licensed with the State of Oregon; can demonstrate a negative financial impact from COVID-19; has10 or fewer FTE (full time equivalent) employees; and is currently open or intends to re-open after restrictions lift.
Priority will be given to business and organization within the 97058 zip code that have not received funds from PPP or EIDL.
Applications will be accepted online only. For more information, including details on criteria, email or call The Dalles Area Chamber, membership@thedalleschamber.com of 541-296-2231.
The goal of the Relief Grant is to provide immediate financial relief to The Dalles’ hardest-hit small businesses and non-profits in the form of unrestricted grants to support rent, employee salaries and operating costs as a stopgap relief. It is expected the chamber will disperse grants to applicants as soon as the committee determines the qualified applicants, no later than July 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.