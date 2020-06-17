The Dalles High School has awarded scholarships to the following seniors of the Class of 2020:
- Michael Armstrong — Loyal Order and Women of the Moose Scholarship.
- Mirella Barrera-Betancourt — The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship.
- Lauryn Belanger — Vogt Family Memorial Scholarship.
- Sofia Blair — Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship, Multiple Mental Models/Simon Blatz Scholarship and Wilma Roberts Memorial Scholarship.
- Gheraldy Bobadilla-Cruz — Lester T. Jensen Memorial Scholarship, The Dalles Lions Club/Bob Guerrant Memorial Scholarship, Kiwanis’ Clyde Beard & Art Muller Memorial Scholarship and Marlys Krein Memorial Scholarship.
- Riley Brewer — The von Borstel Scholarship and Steve Martin Memorial Scholarship.
- Lorraine Codding — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship, The von Borstel Scholarship, Mid Columbia Medical Center Health Professionals Scholarship and The Dalles Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship.
- Teresa Cruz Torres — The Dalles High School First Generation Scholarship.
- Eduardo Muratalla Cuevas — Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship.
- Kylie Davis — Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship and The Dalles Lions Club/John Layson Memorial Scholarship.
- Evan Despain — Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship, Outstanding Drama Scholarship and The von Borstel Scholarship.
- Lily Eby — Dr. Victor Mills Family Trust Memorial Scholarship and The Dalles Girl’s Softball Association Scholarship.
- Madison Eby — Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship and The Dalles Girl’s Softball Association Scholarship.
- Peyton Eby — Lenora Hunter Memorial Scholarship, The Dalles Girl’s Softball Association Scholarship and the Marlys Krein Memorial Scholarship.
- Lydia Evans — Mosier Grange # 234 Scholarship, Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial Scholarship and the Cascade Eye Center Scholarship.
- Will Evans — Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship, Outstanding Drama Scholarship and the Wasco Lodge Masonic #15 Scholarship.
- Salvador Garcia — John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.
- Monica Gonzalez — Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship.
- Ty’Jean Okean Green — Bob Murray/ Dr. A.B. Stone Memorial Scholarship and the First Generation Scholarship.
- Perla Chaparro-Guzman — Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship.
- Bryce Harris — John V. Peterson Memorial Scholarship.
- Halle Haskins — The Dalles High School Alumni Fund Scholarship.
- Karla Hernandez — The Dalles High School Student First Generation Scholarship, St. Mary’s Academy Scholarship and the Andy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
- Noah Holloran — Renaissance Scholarship, The von Borstel Scholarship, Bob Koch Scholarship, Cascade Singers Scholarship, Outstanding Drama Scholarship and the Keith Tucker Memorial Scholarship.
- Kilee Hoylman — Cherry City Crush Softball Scholarship.
- Selena Huizar-Perez — Colleen Jenks Memorial Scholarship and the Carter Family Orchards Scholarship.
- Quetza Juarez — The Dalles High School Alumni Fund Scholarship and the Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
- Summer Kendall — Jump Start Scholarship.
- Lori Martinez Mata — Colonel Wright School PTO Scholarship and the Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
- Jenna Miller — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship, The von Borstel Scholarship, Ancil Payne & Paul McCulloch Memorial Scholarship and the May Barnum Outstanding Girl of the Year Scholarship.
- Dalia Mondragon — Kevin Mullen Memorial Scholarship.
- Ella Morgan — Marlys Krein Memorial Scholarship.
- Andrea Nunez-Amercua — Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
- Hayden Pashek — Mid Columbia Vision Center/James D. Minnick Memorial Scholarship.
- Armando Perez — Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial Scholarship, Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation Scholar Award, Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship and the Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
- Sophia Pullen — Randy Rood 4 Memorial Scholarship.
- Emmanuel Quevedo — Jump Start Scholarship.
- Ana Ramirez — Mosier Grange # 234 Scholarship and the Lenora Hunter Memorial Scholarship.
- Evelyn Ramirez-Flores — The Dalles High School Alumni Fund Scholarship and the Cascade Eye Center Scholarship.
- Jose Reyes — Gerald Alwin Smith Memorial Scholarship, Carter Family Orchards Scholarship and the Randy Rood Memorial Scholarship.
- Hanna Rodriguez — The von Borstel Scholarship.
- Arlette Santillan-Valdez — Susanna Blake Gabay Peace Scholarship, Chapter BF PEO Sisterhood Scholarship, Lois Kimsey Chapter EJ PEO Scholarship, and The Dalles Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship.
- Grace Schatz — NWC Education Support Professionals Scholarship and the Jeffrey Staver Memorial Scholarship.
- Giselle Schwartz — Annette E. Pugh Memorial Scholarship.
- Dalles Seufalemua — Schanno Family Scholarship and the Ed Urness Memorial Scholarship.
- Ophath Silaphath — Hyde Family Scholarship in the Medical Arts.
- Shannon Silaphath — Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial Scholarship and the Outstanding Drama Scholarship.
- Emma Smith — The von Borstel Scholarship, Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship and The Dalles Rotary Club Griffith Family Business Scholarship.
- Jonathan Snodgrass — The von Borstel Scholarship, The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship, Lloyd Heckman Memorial Scholarship, May Barnum Outstanding Boy of the Year Scholarship, Outstanding Drama Scholarship, he Dalles Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship, Dry Hollow School PTA Scholarship and the Edward Ward, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
- Aidan Telles — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.
- Miguel Torres — First Generation Scholarship.
- Jacob Vallie — Sheila Burke Memorial Scholarship and the Outstanding Drama Scholarship.
- Gavin Wallis — Bob & Mary May Memorial Scholarship.
- Brianna Webber — The Dalles School District 21 Education Association Scholarship.
- Brianna Webber — Richard Lewis Memorial Scholarship.
- Tressa Wood — NWC Education Support Professionals Scholarship.
