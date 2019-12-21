The Columbia Center for the Arts is seeking applications for the February 2020 Teen Poetry Slam. Funded by a grant from the Herbert A. Templeton Foundation, submissions from teens throughout the Gorge are invited to participate in a three-day poetry workshop Feb. 22, 23 and 29, with a performance on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Gorge youth ages 14-18 are invited to submit poetry to CCA’s 2020 Teen Poetry Project. A panel of judges will read all submissions and 12 poets will be selected to participate. Selected poets will win entry to an intensive poetry workshop, where they will learn to hone their craft and perform poetry for an audience.
Contest submissions may be poems of up to thirty lines on any topic.
Contest deadline is Jan. 20, 2020. Selected poets will be notified Jan. 24 and be available to participate in workshops on Feb 22, 23, and 29.
The Poetry Project is committed to serving poets of all income levels and can help with transportation if a selected poet needs support.
The first place winner will walk away with $100 cash and publication in Columbia Gorge Community College’s literary magazine. The second place winner gets $75 cash, and third place gets $50 cash.
All participating poets will walk away with a $25 gift card to their local independent bookstore.
For more information on how to apply email director@columbiaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.