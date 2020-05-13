The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is encouraging residents to learn about the Oregon Lifeline program.
“During these unprecedented times of social distancing, it’s an important time to ensure our neighbors avoid social isolation and can stay connected through access to telephone and high-speed internet service,” said Megan Decker, PUC chair. “The Oregon Lifeline program makes communication more affordable and accessible for those who may be experiencing financial hardships.”
Oregon Lifeline is a federal and state government program that provides a discount of up to $12.75 on telephone or high-speed internet service with participating companies.
Oregonians receiving benefits from select public assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Medicaid may qualify. Residents may also qualify if their total household income is at or below 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines.
For additional information about the Oregon Lifeline program or to request an application, call 800-848-4442, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., email at puc.rspf@state.or.us or view details online.
