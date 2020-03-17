The Link Public Transportation in The Dalles, operated by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD), will limit rides to those that are essential, including to work, medical appointments and necessary shopping. Hours or operation will also be reduced, and to limit handling of cash and tickets the service will be free.
The changes began March 17 and will continue through March 29.
Hours of operation for all services (dial-a-ride and the deviated fixed route in The Dalles) are reduced, and will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Saturday service is canceled.
“Staff has been closely monitoring state and federal health authority guidance,” says Jessica Metta, executive director of MCEDD. “We understand the important role that public transportation plays for many in our community and are balancing those needs with how we operate to keep our many vulnerable riders and employees healthy.”
For several weeks, The Link has been cleaning buses several times each day.
The new guidelines are subject to change based on available staff and guidance from health authorities, Metta said. Information about The Link can be found at mcedd.org/link or by calling 541-296-7595.
State announces 18 new COVID-19 cases
Oregon now has a total of 65 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority announced 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 10:30 a.m. March 17.
OHA is reporting 18 total new cases in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Linn (5), Marion (1), Multnomah (1) and Washington (7). Of the Linn County cases at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, four were previously reported by Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs in a media released last evening. These results came in after OHA updated its daily count. OHA updates it daily count on the website once a day.
Closures & postponements
The regularly scheduled City Council Meeting of March 23, 2020 has been postponed. There will be no non-essential City Council or Commission or Committee meetings until after April 17.
Cycle Oregon has postponed its first event of the season, GRAVEL, from May 15-17 until October 9-11, 2020.
The Regular Session of the Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District Board of Directors, scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled. The Board of Directors next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.
State agencies
ODFW
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish hatcheries are closed to visitors as precaution against COVID-19.
Effective Wednesday, March 18, all state-operated fish hatcheries are closed to public access and all visitors, according to a press release.
The closure is meant to protect staff so they can continue to operate the 33 hatcheries which raise millions of fish critical to the state’s economy and biological systems.
While hatcheries are closed, fish stocking of lakes and ponds continue at this time.
Parks
The Oregon State Park system will continue to adapt to the COVID-19 outbreak by limiting park services and events. These changes will happen as new guidance is released by the State of Oregon team and federal Centers for Disease Control, and could affect operating hours for parks, the facilities that are open within a park, and what services staff provide.
Rather than issue individual news releases for each change, the agency will keep a running tally online at https://bit.ly/OPRD-covid and update this page as needed. Check this web page for updates before visiting or requesting information from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
