As of publication of this post, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wasco County and zero confirmed cases in Sherman and Gilliam counties. In Oregon, there have been 414 positive cases and 12 deaths.
A third and fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 have been reported in Wasco County. Both individuals have been in isolation at home. Infection appears to be via community transmission.
Unified Command will publish a press release if cases are confirmed in Sherman or Gilliam counties. Any new confirmed cases in Wasco County will be tracked on the Unified Command website (https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/).
The Unified Command website will be updated daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.