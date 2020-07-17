A third person has died from COVID-19 in Wasco County, the North Central Public Health District announced July 17, that death having occurred July 15.
A second death was reported by the District July 15. The Wasco County resident died July 8 after having been diagnosed with COVID-19 in June of this year.
“Residents should remember to take these basic steps to protect those most at risk,” said Health Officer Dr. Miriam McDonell. Residents should: Use a face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
