A third Wasco County resident passed away on July 15 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam County Unified Command announced July 16.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends," said a press release.
No further information on the death was released, but the county reminded residents to follow basic steps to protect those most at risk:
- Use face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth or nose when you cough or sneeze.
En Español
Un tercer residente de condado de Wasco falleció el 14 de julio, después de haber sido diagnosticado con COVID-19.
"Extendemos nuestra más profunda simpatía a familiares y amigos," dijo el condado en un comunicado de prensa.
El condado no publicó más información de la muerte, pero el condado recordó los residentes tomar estos pasos básicos para proteger a los que están en mayor riesgo:
- Use un recubrimiento facial para ayudar a retrasar la propagación de COVID-19.
- Lávese los manos con frecuencia con agua y jabón durante al menos 20 segundos.
- Cúbrase la boca y la nariz cuando tosa o estornude.
