Steve Thompson, a coach at The Dalles High School, was acknowledged recently by the Oregon Athletic Coach’s Association for his 45 years as a high school coach.
Thompson began as a coach at Wahtonka High School in 1974, and served 30 years as head cross country coach and head track and field coach.
Cross country
During those years, 19 cross country teams were sent to the state championship race. The boys team placed second in 1988, and in 2003 won the state championship.
When the school districts combined in 2004, Thomspon became head cross country coach at The Dalles Wahtonka High School. He served nine years, retiring in 2012 after 39 seasons.
Track and field
While head track and field coach at Wahtonka High School, Thompson coached seven athletes to state championship titles. In 1979 Wahtonka finished fourth at the state meet, and had a team in the top six at the State Championships an additional three times.
In 2005 Thompson became an assistant coach at The Dalles High School track and field, coaching distance runners, and later sprinters and relay teams.
Thompson was among a handful of coaches recognized this year, along with one coach in Oregon recognized for 55 years service, four for 50 years and seven for 45 years.
