The Dalles students entering kindergarten in the fall of 2020 should register this spring.
Kindergarten preregistration in The Dalles is May 11-21 from 8 a.m. to noon, except Wednesday, May 13 and 20, when evening hours are available from 2:30-6:30 p.m.
To preregister a child, bring to the school a birth certificate to show proof of birth to verify that your student will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020; proof of physical address, as Northern Wasco County School District 21 requires students to attend the elementary school that corresponds to their neighborhood elementary school’s attendance boundaries; two separate pieces of documentation proving physical address are required and can include a rental or lease agreement, purchase or escrow agreement, annual property tax statement or current utility bill in the parent/guardian’s name.
Also required and part of the registration packet you will be given at the school are immunization records.
Students entering kindergarten are also required to have shots for Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP); Polio; Varicella (chickenpox); Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR); Hepatitis B and Hepatitis.
The State of Oregon requires each student to submit certification that they have received a vision screening or eye examination (typical screening done in the doctor’s office) and any further eye exams or necessary treatments and for a child who is seven years of age or younger to have a dental screening before entering school for the first time.
Go to your neighborhood school to preregister:
- Chenowith Elementary, 922 Chenowith Loop Road; 541-506-3350
- Colonel Wright Elementary. 610 W. 14th St.; 541-506-3360
- Dry Hollow Elementary, 1314 E. 19th St.; 541-506-3370
