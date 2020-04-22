Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue (MCFR) responded to a train car fire on a moving west bound train coming through The Dalles across from milepost 88 of I-84 Tuesday, April 14.
MCFR responded with two engines, a water tender and a duty officer.
The train had come to a stop near the 100 block of Tie Plant Road. MCFR units arrived to find a semi-tractor trailer, loaded onto a flatbed rail car, with active fire inside the container.
Crews were met by a Union Pacific representative to try and determine the specific contents of the cargo trailer.
The initial action plan was to protect the containers adjacent to the burning car and to use minimal water on the burning car to avoid potential hazardous run-off from hose streams.
Hazardous materials support was provided through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.
A few hours into the incident, Union Pacific’s hazardous materials specialist arrived along with HazMat Technicians from Gresham, and helped responders determine the trailers actual contents.
Once it was confirming no hazardous materials were present, crews extinguished the burning trailer and its contents. The fire was under control approximately four hours after MCFR’s arrival.
Response resources included Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue personnel, Union Pacific.
