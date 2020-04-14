Two people were arrested following a drive-by shooting at West 10th and Perkins in The Dalles last Thursday night, April 9, that injured two people.
Arrested was Amos Maxwell Tee, 22, of The Dalles, who is charged with five counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault, and seven counts of attempted first-degree assault. His bond is set at $2 million.
Also arrested was Cecelia Irene Lawrence, 20, of The Dalles, on two charges of second-degree attempted murder, two charges of first-degree assault, two charges of second degree assault and three charges of attempted first-degree assault. She is held on $2 million bond.
The Dalles Police Detective Austin Ell said a juvenile female and a 19-year-old male were shot, the female in the torso and the male in the leg. Both were taken to Mid-Columbia Medical Center, treated and released.
Ell said a group of people were standing in the public roadway when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired into the group from the vehicle. It was the first drive-by shooting he’s handled since joining the department in 2011.
Ell said the female who was arrested was “associated with the shooter and participated in the event.”
Ell said the suspects were known by members of the group that was shot at, and they provided their identities to police. The suspects were contacted by police shortly after the shooting. Both were arrested without incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.