The Oregon Employment Department enacted temporary rules Wednesday, March 19, 2020, to give more flexibility in providing unemployment benefits to COVID-19 affected workers.
The Oregon Employment Department provides Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits to most workers who are out of work through no fault of their own.
Unemployment Insurance benefits will be available during temporary layoffs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These benefits are for employees whose employer stops operation for a short period of time, such as cleaning following a coronavirus exposure or by government requirement.
Workers can get unemployment benefits, and do not need to seek work with other employers, if their place of employment will resume operations.
To receive benefits, affected workers must still be able to work, stay in contact with their employer and be available to work when called back.
A full resource guide with questions and answers about specific coronavirus-related situations and unemployment benefits is available at Oregon.gov/employ. This site also has information for filing an online claim.
The number of initial Unemployment Insurance claims filed in Oregon rose from approximately 800 on Sunday, March 16 to a total of 18,500 on Tuesday, March 18, 2020.
For help finding jobs and training resources, contact your local WorkSource Oregon center or go to WorkSourceOregon.org.
To file an online claim for unemployment benefits, go to Oregon.gov/employ or call 1-877-FILE-4-UI.
Equal Opportunity program — auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Contact: (503) 947-1794. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, call 711 Telecommunications Relay Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.