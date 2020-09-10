The Upper Valley Community Yard Sale happens Sept. 12 from 8-11 a.m. at the Red Barn Park in downtown Parkdale. Organizers said there is plenty of room to spread out for sellers or buyers.
The community event is an opportunity to collect essentials for Water for Warm Springs drives, according to organizer Mary Pelligrini of Parkdale.
“As they work to repair the failing infrastructure in Warm Springs and tend to their more than 200 members down with COVID-19, and fight the fires surrounding the reservation, the need is still great for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” Pelligrini said.
About 40 households are still without running water so daily deliveries of food, water and essentials go to them and those quarantined due to COVID-19. They’re trying to get at least a 45-day supply of water stockpiled for when the water is shut down soon for some permanent repairs.
Pelligrini said supporters are in contact with the supply distribution center and are updated on their needs, and large needs exist for:
- 5-gallon water jugs (for washing and cooking)
- 1-gallon jugs of water
- Hand sanitizer
- Hygiene products
- Non-perishable foods
- Cash donations
"We’re reaching out to our local groceries and growers to see if we can purchase cases of non-perishable food items, fruits and produce, at cost, with the cash donations we have collected. Last week, we purchased 15 $25 Safeway Gift Cards to be used in Madras for perishables, fresh produce and baby supplies," Pelligrini said.
Growers or grocers who would like to donate can email Pellegrini at parkdale2003@gmail.com.
Guidelines to sell
Registration is not required but organizers would like to know if you’ll be selling by visiting the event page on Facebook and marking yourself as "Going." Maybe even take a minute to list some of the items you may be selling.
- Bring your own table or blanket and stay at least 6-feet away from your neighboring seller.
- Wear a mask if social distancing is not enough
- Please bring hand sanitizer for your table and encourage folks to use it.
- Red Barn Park to sell drinks and treats, benefiting the ongoing projects at the Park.
