The Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum needs a new location.
The museum began as a partnership between the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee and a donation of space by American Legion Post 19 in The Dalles. After four years, the building has been sold, according to a press release from the committee.
Currently, the museum occupies approximately 875 square feet, including storage on Second Street in downtown The Dalles.
The Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum is a community service that is supported entirely by donations and volunteer efforts. There are no paid employees, and no admission is charged. The museum features the military history of the Columbia River Gorge, including both Oregon and Washington.
"We invite people to see the military history of our Columbia Gorge citizens," said a press release.
The release stated, "Right now we are throwing the line out there and hoping to catch some inspiration. However, time is of the essence. We must be out of our current location by July 31. Come by to ask questions, discuss thoughts or to just visit us at 203 E. Second St., The Dalles. We are open noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
"It will be a regrettable loss to the area if it must be discontinued. Our hope is that someone, some entity or group, will step forward with an appropriate space where the museum can continue to exist. We could even see ourselves as caretakers, sharing a space that may have been vacant too long and serving as an incentive for."
The museum is run by a volunteer board of directors: Jean Maxwell, manager, Lisa Commander, Rod Runyon and Reuben Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.