Vicky Lloyd

Our cherished and beloved Vicky Jean Lloyd (Wassenmiller) went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore.
Her journey began on Oct. 25, 1954. Vicky was born in The Dalles to Fredrick Jacob Wassenmiller and Shirley Ann Wassenmiller (Reger) at the historic Hamilton Hospital (now the Mid-Columbia Medical Arts Building). She was the firstborn of three children and the protective sister to brothers Rick Wassenmiller (The Dalles) and Fred Wassenmiller (Vancouver, Wash.).
She attended the historic Thompson Addition School and Colonel Wright Elementary School in The Dalles. At age 13, Vicky and her brothers relocated to Osgood, Mo., with their mother. Here, she made three lifelong friendships that were like sisters to her. The four of them were known as "The Osgood Girls." She will always be an Osgood Girl. She graduated from Grundy County R-V High School in 1972 and moved to Kansas City, Mo.
At age 21, she met her husband in Kansas City at a wire manufacturing plant where they both worked. He noticed her forklift driving and cute bib overalls. She noticed his fast car, charm, and witty sense of humor. In 1983, at age 28, they were married in Kansas City and soon had three children. In 1989, they moved to The Dalles, where she considered her true home to be. She cherished all of the natural beauty that surrounds the Columbia River Gorge. She especially loved the notable beauty that comes alive during the fall season.
Vicky was a devoted wife, mother to her three girls, and grandmother to her three grandchildren. Her love for all of them was endless. She felt truly blessed to have been given these most precious gifts that life has to offer. She was a dear friend to many and valued all of her close friendships.
She will always hold an unwavering space in the hearts of her husband, Darrell Lloyd, and her daughters, Lisa Dexter (Lloyd), Laura Tedford (Lloyd), and Lacey Lloyd. She will always watch over her grandchildren, Alivia Dexter (4), Ethan Dexter (1), and Jacob Tedford (5 months). Her role of Grammy was her most honored and highly regarded. It was the role she had waited a lifetime for. You could often hear her saying, "I love those babies!"
She taught us all how to love with all of our heart, give with all of our heart, and trust in God with all of our heart. Additionally, she taught us what to do with our dash. Her dash from 1954 to 2020 is full of so much life, love, and faith. Among so many things, her beauty, smile, undying love, spiritual leadership, compass to home, and zest for all of life's adventures will be so incredibly missed.
Most of all, we will miss her dash that signifies the time when we shared this life together. She is a true gem the world has lost and Heaven has gained. She remained a constant bright gem in all of our lives, even in times of reaching for her highest levels of strength. She is truly the strongest person we will ever know. We will see you in our dreams until we meet again, Momma. xoxoxo
"Well done, good and faithful servant!" — Matthew 25:21
