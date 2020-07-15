Wearing face masks to avoid spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, community leaders, including The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays (holding scissors) and The Dalles Beautification Committee Chair Tiffany Prince (holding plaque), gather Thursday, July 9 to celebrate the installation of new paving stones and full repair of the historic Vogt Fountain at Sorosis Park, accomplished in collaboration with The Dalles Lions Club (wearing tie-dyed red).