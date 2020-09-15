The Dalles — The Wasco County Board of commissioners will again meet every other week.
With the work of the Unified Command slowing, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners has decided that there is not as much of a need for weekly board sessions, according to Executive Assistant Kathy Clark. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, there will no longer be special sessions on the weeks in between regular sessions, she said. “However, we will continue to extend the first portion of regular session meetings to allow ample time for COVID-19 updates and questions,” said Clark. “We are grateful for your continued support and participation in the regular sessions which are held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.”
