The Wasco County Board of Commissioners will hold a regular session at 9 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, to discuss COVID-19 i in the county. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the board will be meeting electronically. You can join the meeting at https://meet.google.com/joo-mudn-vpm?hs=122 OR 1-502-382-4610 PIN: 321 403 268#
- DEPUTY DIRECTOR Regional economic
- FISHERY TECHNICIAN III Columbia
- DELIVERY DRIVER Package delivery
- POLICE OFFICER HOOD RIVER
- HOUSEKEEPING Responsible for cleaning
- COOK & HOUSEKEEPER POSITIONS AVAILABLE
- Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Finance and Operations Manager
- Fishery Technician III (Habitat)
Latest News
- Wasco County commission to meet April 29
- Gardens of Joy: Bingen Baptist Church’s small flower garden offers joy, happiness during a time of trouble
- May 19 Primary Election: HR county voters will consider public safety tax
- Hood Crest finds success—with sanitizer
- HR, CL bridges undergo repairs
- Swimmers rescued, cited
- Sunshine Mill Winery offers ‘at home’ tasting experience
- Forest, aerial search snags suspects
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Do you give to charity over the holidays?
Vote in this week's online poll: Do you give to charity over the holidays?
You voted:
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.