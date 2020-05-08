The Wasco County Fair Board has canceled the 2020 Wasco County Fair originally scheduled for August 20-23 due to state restrictions regarding the size of mass gatherings, according to Fair Manager Kay Tenold.
"This decision was driven by the need to guarantee safe social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The health and safety of fair goers, exhibitors, competitors, volunteers and staff is the highest priority of the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo," Tenold said in a press release May 8. "Community is at the heart of the fair board, and their commitment to doing our part to keep our community safe.
"We support the 4H and FFA programs that are exploring new and creative ways to serve our amazing youth who have worked hard on their projects," she added, and noted the fair board will begin planning for the 2021 Wasco County Fair and Rodeo.
