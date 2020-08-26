The Wasco County Planning Commission is seeking public input for the last series of updates for Wasco County 2040, the County’s Comprehensive Plan, at two public hearings scheduled for Sept. 1 and 15.
Updates include revisions to sensitive wildlife maps, new policies for forest lands and recreation and the addition of an introductory chapter. Staff has prepared a FAQ page with more information about the updates, which is available on the project website, wasco2040.com/faq/2020-updates.
Recognizing the impacts of recent wildfires on many Wasco County residents, the planning department is recommending the planning commission hold an additional hearing on Sept. 15 to allow the maximum number of residents and property owners to participate. A mailed notice was sent that listed the hearing date as Sept. 1.
If the continuance is passed, that hearing time will be allocated for a brief staff presentation and public comment. Additional public comment may be provided at the Sept. 15 hearing. Following public testimony, the planning commission will deliberate and then make its final recommendation to the Wasco County Board of Commissioners.
“The public’s participation in the 2040 project has been fantastic,” said Planning Director Angie Brewer, “we’ve heard from many residents throughout the county about their concerns, needs, and goals — helping to ensure the Comprehensive Plan embraces community visions and provides a path forward.
"We are grateful for our residents’ time and commitment to this work and are absolutely thrilled to provide them with a final product in the coming months.”
Due to COVID-19, Wasco County is currently holding all public meetings online via video conferencing software. Instructions and a registration link, as well as the packet of information, are available on the Wasco County website at www.co.wasco.or.us/departments/planning/agendas_and_minutes.php.
Wasco County 2040 is an update to the Wasco County Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is the guiding document for the next 20 years of land use planning in Wasco County. These updates mark the last phase of the multi-year project.
The Comprehensive Plan impacts the quality of life for residents and development rights of property owners located in unincorporated areas of Wasco County. Incorporated cities have their own land use plans.
People interested in participating but who are unable to attend to the meeting are encouraged to visit the project website (wasco2040.com) to submit comments and read more about the planning efforts.
