Gorge area youth can sign up for additional small group camps through Wasco County 4-H Camps in the Park Series.
Additional camp days have been added to meet increased demand.
Students can build wind turbines or solar gadgets at Sorosis Park or participate in online classes like Robotics and the Business of Babysitting.
Camps are offered through Aug. 6 and are limited in size.
Scholarships available. To register, visit extension.oregonstate.edu/4h/wasco/camps-clinics or contact lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
OSU Extension Service prohibits discrimination in all its programs, services, activities, and materials.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made to Lu Seapy, 541-296-5494, lu.seapy@oregonstate.edu.
