Washington state Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved Klickitat County to move into Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee’s safe start plan last Monday.
With this next step towards reopening non-essential activity, residents will begin to see more businesses reopen and larger crowds permitted. Such businesses include barber shops, hair and nail salons, restaurants and bars with limited capacity, as well as many professional services.
While approval of the variance demonstrates strengths in the local health infrastructure, county officials warned to proceed with caution.
“Moving forward in this new reality means accepting you may be asked to wear a face covering or that you may be turned away from public gatherings to maintain the need for physical distancing,” officials from Klickitat County’s Emergency Operations center wrote in press release.
Certain businesses are being asked to follow additional guidelines, such as temperature checks and symptom screenings. A comprehensive guide to reopening is available at the state’s website at coronavirus.wa.gov.
White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler explained during last week’s council meeting that the city intends to oversee the reopening of non-essential activity. Because of this, White Salmon businesses, including contractors operating within the city, are being asked to submit a Phase 2 plan to City Hall. Keethler reiterated that the city is not placing additional requirement or restrictions on businesses.
Businesses which have been open for at least a year and with 10 or fewer FTE employees in Klickitat County are eligible to receive funds through Klickitat County’s Small Business Emergency Grant Program. The application is available on the Klickitat County website at www.klickitatcounty.org/1193/Covid-19. Businesses are eligible to receive up to $5,000 to replace costs incurred due to the required closure.
This is a cost reimbursement grant program modeled after and complementary to the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant (WWSBEG) program. Businesses that received funding through the WWSBEG program are ineligible for this completive grant program, a press release noted. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 10.
The news of the county advancing to Phase 2 was met with a decision by White Salmon Valley School District officials to hold a series of in-person graduation ceremonies Wednesday and Thursday evening for seniors graduating from Columbia High School. Graduating seniors will walk across the stage at Columbia High School Stadium while observing social distancing guidelines. District officials are limiting attendance to graduating seniors and up to four family members. More information can be found on the school website at columbia.wsvsd.org/apps/news/article/1241906.
Klickitat County has seen a steady increase of positive case reports, with a total of 34 by press time. Though county residents have largely been protected from experiencing an outbreak in the area, reports of outbreaks in Hood River County and in Yakima rekindled concerns about the possibility of one occurring in the area, especially regarding fruit packing plants during a White Salmon City Council meeting.
To contain the spread of COVID-19, Klickitat County officials have partnered with the Yakama Nation and the Yakima Public Health Department to establish a temporary testing site in Goldendale. The site will be available for any member of the Yakama Nation who requires a test once it opens at the Goldendale Middle School on June 11. Members of the Yakama Nation must contact the tribal health department for more information.
During Phase 2 of reopening, Klickitat County offices are still closed to the public. The Klickitat County Firing Arms Training Facility in Dallesport reopened to in-person visits on June 5. As well, Guler Mt. Adams County Park in Trout Lake reopened to 50 percent capacity on June 8. White Salmon City Hall remains closed to in-person visits until the county is approved for Phase 3.
