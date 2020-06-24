A humorous, poignant play of lifelong love in the time of dementia will be produced by two community theater companies located in two states.
“Love in 4/4 Time,” by Gary Young of Hood River, is a funny and touching story celebrating life. It will performed by cast members of Wind Crest Readers Theatre, Highland Ranch, Colo., and streamed online on Friday, June 26, at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
Watch it at us02web.zoom.us/j/83690815724.
Humor, joy and strength help two couples who, like many families in America, are dealing with a the effects of dementia. “Love in 4/4 Time” is both sensitive and current and aims to help audience members better understand and navigate the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
“Love in 4/4 Time” introduces the audience to Carol and Ted, Bob and Alice, as they forge ahead into life’s undefined future with questions, humor, and honesty, discovering that most things boil down to the understanding that, “What is, is.”
The show’s collaboration began when Jack Liggett, who directs the Wind Crest Readers Theatre, had to cancel its Memorial Day weekend production due to the pandemic lockdown. He contacted playwright Young, who is also the chair of Performances at Adult Center Theatre (PACT) in Hood River. They worked together and with the help of the cast and Hood River technology guy Dan Ball, created the online/Zoom version of the play.
“Love in 4/4 Time” is published by ArtAge Publications’ Senior Theatre Resource Center, supplier of books, plays, and materials for older performers around the world. Liggett and Young both search for and buy material for their theater groups from ArtAge.
Liggett said, “I was looking for a play with current relevance and fell in love with this show. I knew it would touch audience members as much as it touched me.”
Audience members are encouraged to the donate to Hood River County Meals on Wheels Program, at the website HRVAC.org.
