(Editors note: A single case of presumed COVID-19 was reported in Oregon Friday. That case is awaiting confirmation. See related story)
There are no cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oregon and risk remains low, but North Central Public Health District (NCPHD), in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), is monitoring developments and will begin posting weekly statewide updates March 3, according to Teri Thalhofer of NCPHD.
Updates, posted by OHA, will provide information on persons under monitoring (PUM) and persons under investigation (PUI) for the virus as state epidemiologists, local public health officials and federal partners continue their investigation of the disease, which has sickened tens of thousands of people worldwide.
Starting Feb. 26 and continuing every Tuesday beginning March 3, OHA will post current data on its website, http://healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
PUMs are individuals who do not have symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing but who may have been exposed through close contact with a confirmed case or have travelled to mainland China.
PUIs are individuals with COVID-19 symptoms—but not necessarily the virus—who have had one of these exposures.
OHA is notifying local health departments daily as they are informed by the CDC of Oregonians reentering the country after travelling to China. Local health districts are then contacting those identified to evaluate their individual risk level, and to facilitate quarantine and monitoring.
If a person with symptoms tests positive for the virus, OHA will notify the public through a statewide press release naming the person’s county of residence.
NCPHD is working with community partners in healthcare to coordinate response in the event that a case is identified in the community.
“The CDC, OHA, and local health authorities are committed to providing all residents of Oregon with the most up-to-date information available regarding the COVID-19 investigation and clear guidance regarding preventive efforts” said Miriam McDonell, MD, a health officer with NCPHD. “We encourage individuals to reach out to their healthcare providers, local public health and the OHA website for additional information if needed.”
Fact Sheet
Novel Coronavirus
What is novel coronavirus? Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December 2019. Health experts are concerned because little is known about this new virus. It has the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia in some people and there is not a treatment.
How does novel coronavirus spread? Health experts are still learning the details about how this new virus spreads. Other coronaviruses spread from an infected person to others through:
• The air by coughing and sneezing.
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands.
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
How severe is novel coronavirus? Experts are still learning about the range of illness from novel coronavirus. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.
What are the symptoms? People who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus have reported symptoms that may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus:
SYMPTOMS
What should I do if I have symptoms? Call your healthcare provider to identify the safest way to receive care. Let them know if you have traveled to an affected area within the last 14 days.
Who is at risk for novel coronavirus? Currently the risk to the general public is low. At this time, there are a small number of individual cases in the U.S. To minimize the risk of spread, health officials are working with healthcare providers to promptly identify and evaluate any suspected cases.
Travelers to and from certain areas of the world may be at increased risk. See wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel for the latest travel guidance from the CDC.
How can I prevent from getting novel coronavirus? If you are traveling overseas (to China but also to other places) follow the CDC’s guidance: wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel.
Right now, the novel coronavirus has not been spreading widely in the United States so no additional travel precautions are currently recommended.
PREVENTION
Steps you can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold will also help prevent coronavirus:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
Currently, there are no vaccines available to prevent novel coronavirus infections.
How is novel coronavirus treated?
There are currently no medications specifically approved for coronavirus.
Most people with mild coronavirus illness will recover on their own by drinking plenty of fluids, resting and taking pain and fever medications.
However, some cases develop pneumonia and require medical care or hospitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.