Ongoing
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver meals to our home bound individuals. We deliver meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition. Deliveries start around 11 a.m. Most drivers are done by noon. Call 541-298-8333 to get an application or stop by our office located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
COMMUNITY RESPONSE: Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training comes to The Dalles in January, with three options available: Two weekends; Friday, Jan. 10, 5:30 – 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Friday, Jan. 17, 5:50 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or as a six-week series on Thursday evenings beginning Jan. 16 and ending Feb.20; or a week-long series starting Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13, from 1 – 5 p.m.
January
Thursday, January 16
KIWANIS PROGRAM: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s Pizza in The Dalles, visitors welcome. This week’s meeting includes presentation by Tracy Witkowski, who will talk about foster parenting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
Saturday, January 18
EAGLE WATCH: 10th annual Eagle Watch at The Dalles Dam Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch as bald eagles roost along the Columbia River. During this event, the visitor center will be open for live raptor presentations, provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to bring their own scopes and binoculars; there will be a limited number available for use. This event is free and accessible to those with disabilities.
Wednesday, January 22
LUNCH LEARNING: The Hood River Chamber of Commerce presents “New Oregon & Washington Employment Law” with Barrett Business Services Inc. in the Chamber Classroom. Recent changes in Oregon and Washington employment law will be discussed. Lunch provided, RVSP to maryellen@hoodriver.org. Maximum 20, free for Chamber members, $25 for non-members.
Thursday, January 23
KIWANIS PROGRAM: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s, visitors welcome. This week’s meeting includes presentation by Carol Dowsett, new principal at Col. Wright Elementary School. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
MARKETING CLASS: “Market Your Business The Right Way” will be presented by the Hood River Chamber of Commerce, with member Nicole Bernard. In the Chamber Classroom, 2 to 5 p.m. Cost is $50, includes workbook, training and happy hour. Visit nb.marketing/workshop to register.
Thursday, January 30
KIWANIS PROGRAM: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s Pizza in The Dalles, visitors welcome. This week’s meeting is a club business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.
DIVERSITY TRAINING: Diversity training 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites in Hood River, by the Hood River Chamber in conjunction with The Next Door and sponsored by BBSI, Solstice Wood Fire Pizza, and Hampton Inn and Suites. Program will explore diversity, equity and privilege. The goal is to bring individuals together who are different from others, and teach them how to work together effectively. Refreshments provided. RSVP to maryellen@hoodriver.org maximum 20 people. Free for members, $75 non members.
