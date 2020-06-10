What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
- Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
- Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Test your knowledge; special guests may appear. Coming up: June 10, Lord of the Rings.
- Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
- Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Exercise & Meditation
- Sundays — Online Heart Devotion Meditation, 9-10 a.m. at Bit.ly/heartdevotion. For more info, call Emily at 503-358-1949.
- Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays — Strong Women Classes, 10 a.m. at the Cascade Locks Cemetery.
Community Events
- June 10 — Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St., Hood River. Donors urgently needed. Appointments at www.redcrossblood.org.
- June 10 — Wasco County Board of Commissioners Special Session, 9 a.m. at meet.google.com/joo-mudn-vpm?hs=122; or 1-502-382-4610, PIN: 321 403 268#. Use the chat function to submit real-time questions or comments.
- June 11 — Adult Book Club Zoom Meeting, 4:30 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/95980019686; Meeting ID: 959 8001 9686. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. “The Mysterious Affairs at Styles” by Agatha Christie, always available from Library2go. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org.
- June 11 — Hood River County Democrats Monthly Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. To preregister ,visit hoodriverdemocrats.org.
Ongoing
- Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
- Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
- Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
