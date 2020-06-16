What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Children and Teens
- Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
- Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Coming up: June 17, Harry Potter I.
- Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
- June 18 — No Assigned Reading Book Club, 5 p.m. on Zoom. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Celebrate Pride month by reading a story, biography or history. More at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or hoodriverlibrary.org. For teens.
Community Events
- June 17 — Wasco County Board of Commissioners Regular Session, 9 a.m. at meet.google.com/joo-mudn-vpm?hs=122 or 1-502-382-4610; PIN: 321 403 268#. The board packet is available on the website.
- June 17 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Insect Apocalypse: Real of Hype?” presented on Zoom by Gail Langellotto, OSU Master Gardener state coordinator. Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free. Fourth of six.
- June 17 — City of Mosier Budget Hearing, 6-6:30 p.m. at global.gotomeeting.com/join/332234893 for assistance, call Jayme Bennett, city recorder, 541-490-7411) or via phone at (toll free) 1-877-309-2073 or +1-646-749-3129; Access Code: 332-234-893. All public welcome. City council will hear comments from the public and adopt the budget approved by the Mosier Budget Committee; budget summary at mosiercitycouncil.files.wordpress.com/2020/06/lb_1.pdf.
- June 17 — Columbia Gorge ESD Budget Meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/82195733827?pwd=cEMvMnhSVC9MRWR1ZUxhU1FVaHlNQT09.
- June 17, June 24 & July 1 — Free COVID Checkups at The Dalles Middle School; call 541-386-6380.
- June 18 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at meet.google.com/rtb-midz-khs?hs=122&authuser=0. To attend by phone, :+1 402-744-0127 PIN: 261 353 745#.
- June 19 — Community Renewable Energy Association (CREA) Executive Committee Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at the Gilliam County Courthouse, Condon. Adoption of the 2020-2021 budget and regional projects update. To attend by phone, call 712-451-0979; Access Code:689070. Visit www.community-renewables.org for more information.
- Ongoing
- This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays starting June 18, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St. Customers asked to follow social distancing regulations. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
- Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
- Tuesdays & Thursdays — Free COVID Checkups at One Community Health, The Dalles; call 541-386-6380.
- Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
- Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
- Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. June 17 program: Essay Readings by Scholarship Recipients; June 24 program: Essay Readings by Scholarship Recipients. Address, us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
- Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. June 18, Dr. Mimi McDonell, health officer for North Central Public Health District and diplomat, American Board of Obesity Medicine; June 25, club business meeting. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
- Thru Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. Topics include from forests to farms, soils, water capture and delivery systems, riparian ecosystems and pasture management. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
