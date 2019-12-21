DECEMBER
Saturday, December 21
KIDS READING: “Yeti and Squatch in the Winter Wonderland of Oregon” will be read by Richard Hallman at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles. Picture opportunities with Yeti and Squatch, free copy of the the book (one per family). Sponsored by Travel Oregon.
WISHRAM SANTA: Holiday bazaar and fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wishram Community Church, 304 Main St., in Wishram. Santa will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, December 22
MESSIAH CONCERT: The annual Messiah and More concert is 6 p.m. at the historic St. Peter’s Landmark Church downtown The Dalles. Practices for the Messiah choruses will be on Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17, 6 to 8 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1815 E 15th Street. The concert includes the Messiah sing along, a children’s choir, solo-ensembles and audience carols. Enjoy the nostalgic sounds of Christmas in the historic beauty of the Landmark. Donations for Landmark preservation suggested.
January
Saturday, January 7
BLANKET DRIVE: Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is hosting its 7th Annual Blanket Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items collected will be donated to The Warming Place in The Dalles. The Warming Place is also in need of warm socks. Other warming item (such as coats and gloves) will also be accepted. Stop by the parking lot at 523 East 3rd St., across the street from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware. Donors can pull to curb to drop off new or gently-used and washed blankets, socks and other warming items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.