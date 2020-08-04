What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Aug. 8 & Aug. 22 — Cascade Locks PTO Car Wash Fundraiser, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Market, 450 S.W. WaNaPa St. Contact-free electronic donations can be made to my-site-100571-101317.square.site/product/big-car-wash-saturday-august-8th-22nd-2020/28?cs=true; cash also accepted.
Thru Aug. 17 — eBike Fundraiser for Hood River Education Foundation. Win a Scott Sub USA Active eRide; $10 each or three for $25, at Rosauers or www.tickettomato.com/event/6624/hrc-education-foundation-e-mdash-bike-raffle.
Community Events
Aug. 5 — MCEDD Executive Committee Meeting, 4 p.m. Access information is located on agenda; visit www.mcedd.org/meeting-packets.
Aug. 6 — The Dalles Planning Commission Public Hearing, 6 p.m. via Zoom and live streamed on the city’s website. Visit www.ci.the-dalles.or.us.
Aug. 8 — All Things Upper Valley Community Yard Sale, 8-11 a.m. at Red Barn Park, Parkdale. Register on the All Things Upper Valley Facebook event page.
Beginning Aug. 12 — Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Virtual Program Series, 2 p.m. Free, six week series; open to anyone 60 and older. Learn about aging process, risk factors and behaviors, more. Contact Britta Willson at brittany.willson@providence.org or 541-387-6404.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: White Salmon, Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; Lyle, Fridays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Lyle Activity Center, Highway 14; The Dalles, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m. outside the Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park, Fifth and Union; Hood River, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. outside Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, Eighth and Pacific, and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Odell, first and third Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. downtown; Cascade Locks, second and fourth Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. outside Brigham Fish Market, 681 WaNaPa St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays in Kaiser Park, Hwy. 197 and Sixth St., noon to 2 p.m. WIC and senior farmers market vouchers, Veggie Rx, debit/credit, and SNAP EBT ($10 SNAP match) accepted. Cash accepted but not preferred.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Aug. 6: Dolores Habberstad of Hazel Phillips Travel; prospects for traveling again.
