Fundraisers
Garnier Vineyards fundraiser for Mosier Community School Centennial. Collector Edition custom labeled wines. Purchase at Garnier Vineyard Tasting Room, MoCo and Brenna’s Market (open daily).
Children and Teens
Mondays: 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Wednesdays: 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Community Events
Sept. 15 — Klickitat County Port District No. 1 Special Meeting, 2 p.m. at the port office. Due to COVID-19, attendees required to wait outside until start of the meeting and wear face masks at all times while inside.
Sept. 16 — League of Women Voters Registration Event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Register for the Nov. 3 election.
Sept. 16 — Medicare 101 Webinar, 2-4 p.m. Links for the class can be found at healthcare.oregon.gov/shiba/get-help/Pages/medicare-presentations.aspx, or call the local SHIBA Medicare coordinator at 541-288-8341, to connect you with these webinars or for any other Medicare question. Spanish counseling is available.
Sept. 16 — Columbia Gorge Beekeepers Association Zoom Meeting, 6:15 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/81716968834?pwd=bTJNaW9NbWJVM1pYK001bXBiS1RTZz09, Meeting ID: 817 1696 8834, Passcode: 720635. With Rick Olsen; “Why Did My Bees Die?” Bring your questions.
Sept. 17 — NORCOR Board Meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at wascocounty-org.zoom.us/j/85455740290; phone access: 1-253-215-8782, Meeting ID: 854 5574 0290#.
Sept. 21 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 — League of Women Voters Registration Events, Bingen Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Lyle Mercantile from 1-4 p.m. Register for the Nov. 3 election. For more information, contact lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
Ongoing
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheD-allesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
