Fundraisers
Hay Donations for Wildfires — OSU Extension is helping coordinate hay donations with Ore-gon Emergency Management and TimerUnity for westside livestock owners. Go to extension.oregonstate.edu/announcements/livestock-hay-feed-donation-request or email jacob.powell@oregonstate.edu and include the size and quantity of bales you are willing to donate. Hay should be good quality that is mold and weed free.
Students’ fundraising car wash, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at a location to be determined in The Dalles; check Facebook for details. Funds raised will support fire victims, with 50 percent of proceeds to Red Cross & 50 to other aid organizations specific to an area.
Children and Teens
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Community Events
Sept. 22 — League of Women Voters Registration Events, Bingen Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Lyle Mercantile from 1-4 p.m. Register for the Nov. 3 election. For more information, contact lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
Sept. 22 — Hood River Watershed Group Zoom Meeting, 6-8 p.m. With Benjamin Clemens from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife; “The Wondrous Lives of Pacific Lamprey: A Story of Complexity, Diversity, & Adaptability.” RSVP to alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or 541-386-6063 to receive the zoom meeting log-in information (include your preferred email address).
Sept. 22-23 — League of Women Voters Registration Event, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Register for the Nov. 3 election.
Sept. 23 — (Virtual) Happiness Group, 6-7 p.m. Moderated by Lucy Mason. Email Lucy at lucymasonlifecoaching@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list to receive the log in details Free and welcome to all at any time.
Sept. 23 — Virtual Book Launch with Local Author Tina Ontiveros, 7 p.m. via Zoom; register to receive link at www.waucomabookstore.com (click “Upcoming Events”). Free.
Sept. 24 — Putting Your House in Order, 5:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, and online (register at ATC@gorge.net). RSVP at 541-386-1000. Reserved seating will accommodate social distancing. Food and drinks provided.
Sept. 25-26 — The Fatal Fifties Affair: A Murder Mystery Dinner, 6 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Audience participation play; meal by Bargeway Pub. CDC/COVID requirements followed. Tickets at Klindts Booksellers, Bargeway Pub, and at The Dalles Civic, or online at www.thedallescivic.com. Benefit for the Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets. For a list of sites, visit gorgegrown.com.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Tuesdays starting Sept. 29 — Mommy Wellness Zoom Series, noon via Zoom. Series for moms with babies up to 2. Free. Register at 541-296-7319 or mcmc.net. Class meets Tuesdays thru Nov. 17. Presented by MCMC Outpatient Therapy and facilitated by Gina Clark or Laurie VanCott.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Sept. 24: Interim D-21 Superintendent Theresa Peters.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn.
