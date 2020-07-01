What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items should be sent to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fourth of July
Closed July 3 — Klickitat County Offices.
Canceled July 4 — Hood River Fireworks Display and Parade. Donations will be used for next year. Info at hoodriverfireworks.com.
Fundraisers
Garnier Vineyards fundraiser for Mosier Community School Centennial. Collector edition custom labeled wines; each has a vintage image of the school. Purchase at Garnier Vineyard Tasting Room, MoCo and Brenna’s Market.
Children and Teens
Wednesdays — Online Trivia via Facebook Live, 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Coming up: July 1, Harry Potter III; July 8, Harry Potter IV; July 15, Harry Potter V.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
July 8-9 & July 10-11 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, noon to 6 p.m. (Wed./Thurs.) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Fri./Sat.) at the Hood River branch. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 1. Free.
July 11 — Hood River County Library Summer Fun Activity Kit Pickup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches. Inspired by arts and science with a focus on service. Kit 1. Free.
Community Events
July 1 — OSU Extension Gardening to Save the World, 6 p.m. “Pollinators,” presented on Zoom.Preregister at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; click on the title. Interactive; free.
July 2 — City of The Dalles Planning Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom; join at zoom.us/j/94098784635?pwd=dXBNU1pFUjRPVjUvMGJVZmRmcG93Zz09, Meeting ID: 940 9878 4635, Password: 600285, or dial by location at 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833.
July 6 — Dufur Recreation District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. at Dufur City Hall. Agenda: Employee contracts, audit engagement letter, pool inspection report.
July 7 — Lunch and Learn, noon and 5 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Information at 541-296-2600 or 541-806-4920.
July 7 — Virtual Cancer Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m. For more inf, contact Haley Martin, BSW, 541-506-6927 or Haleym@mcmc.net.
Ongoing
This Summer — Gorge Grown Mobile and Farmers Markets: Visit gorgegrown.com for all market info.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. July 1 program: Wasco County Health Department with Shellie Campbell and Dr. Mimi McDonell. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. July 2: Nancy Johanson Paul from Wasco County First Book.
Thru Aug. 3 — Columbia Gorge Land Steward Online Course. Through OSU Extension; for small to medium acreage landowners to deepen knowledge, understanding of their property. For info, visit beav.es/47o.
