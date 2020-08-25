Update, Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
A pilot died in a helicopter accident in the Mt. Hood National Forest on Monday, Aug. 24, while helping fellow firefighters battle the White River Fire.
The helicopter in question was a Type 1 Kmax that was conducting bucket drops on the White River Fire, which was burning in rough terrain, according to a press release from Incident Command. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service air and ground resources responded immediately to the accident site, said the press release, and there will be an investigation into the accident.
"The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss and our condolences go out to the pilot's family, friends, and co-workers," said the press release.
As of press time, the fire was 1,266 acres and 15 percent contained.
For more information, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7013/ or email whiteriverfire2020@gmail.com.
Original article, Aug. 24, 5 p.m.
The White River Fire southeast of Mt. Hood is currently 1,102 acres, at about five percent containment, with 304 personnel working the fire.
Fire managers said that securing lines and bringing fire to the lines will take several days. They are coordinating with local agencies to protect forest, cultural and scenic resources. Much of the smoke that is visible in nearby communities could be from the White River Fire or from other fires in the Pacific Northwest. Firefighters are watching for spot fires outside control lines.
The fire is at 3,700 feet, 13 miles southeast of Government Camp in the White River drainage near Forest Road 48. The closest community is Sportsman’s Park which is 8 miles to the east. The fire lies on the southern aspect of the drainage with White River at the bottom of the fire and Forest Road 48 at the top of the fire.
Crews continue to prepare for low intensity firing operations along the east and west ends of the fire toward the White River. Along the north side, they continue to remove unburned fuels between Highway 48 and the main fire. Firing operations will continue in these areas as conditions allow, fire officials said in an email.
The river is in a steep canyon and difficult to reach. Crews are putting in hand line on the west side of the fire between the 48 road and the river.
Temperatures are predicted to be in the 80s, relative humidity 17-22 percent, and winds from the south during the day, changing to the northwest in the late afternoon and evening. Wind speeds forecasted at 5-6 mph in the valley and 5-10 mph on the ridge tops.
Low intensity firing operations are often used in fire management. If planned and executed correctly they can control the fire, reduce suppression costs, and protect cultural and natural resources. Fire managers are using low intensity fire to secure lines on the White River Fire, a strategy that will take several days.
Monday, the fire was likely to be active with temperatures of 77-82 degrees and west winds of 7 to 15 mph. Ridge top wind gusts are likely to increase this afternoon. Firefighters will watch for possible short runs up steep slopes where slope and wind align. They will also watch for and secure spot fires.
On the south side of the fire along the White River, firefighters will monitor the perimeter using aircraft and lookouts to detect any spot fires that may occur south of the river.
Closures are in effect in these areas: Crane Creek, Crane Prairie, Boulder Lake, Forest Creek, Hidden Meadows, Bonney Meadows, Threemile, and all of the Rock Creek OHV Area.
Recreation site closures: White River Station, Forest Creek, Keeps Mill, Boulder Lake, Little Boulder Lake, Post Camp, Camp Windy Bonney Meadows, Post Point OHV Staging Area, Gate Creek OHV Staging Area, Barlow Crossing, Rock Creek Campground and day use area.
Road closures: 4410/3550 jnctn; Bennet Pass snopark (3550); 48/4890 junction; 43/3530 junction; 43/3530-230; 35/48 junction; 4890/4891 junction; 48/4880 junction; 3530/3530-230; 2710/2710/160; 4810 just northwest of Camp Cody; 48 just south of Rock Creek Reservoir CG; 4820 just west of Rock Creek Reservoir CG; all class 3 road barricades unless otherwise noted.
The Wasco County Sheriff has posted a Level 1 Evacuation notice for Sportsman Park and the Rock Creek area; visit www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff/posts/1837027263105452.
