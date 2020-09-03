Weather and Fire Behavior: Hot and dry weather conditions with temperatures in the 90s and lower humidity will continue to impact fuels along the fire perimeters and unburned islands in the fire interior. Terrain driven light winds will keep fire active into early evening. Extreme drought and higher temperatures will drive active fire behavior across the fire throughout the day.
Last 24 hours: Along the northwestern perimeter crews and dozers continue to secure containment lines and mop up activities have started. On the eastern side of the fire, in the light flashy fuels, crews were able to increase containment and aircraft supported efforts along the southeast of the fire near Pine Grove. The burn out operation along the southwest corner of the fire was successful and crews concentrated efforts to hold and monitor continued active fire behavior in the area. Helicopters were utilized to cool down the fire and stop spotting in heavy timber. Redmond Interagency Hotshot Crew was able to complete line construction down to the White River in the canyon.
Today’s Activities: Crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing control lines and improving existing containment lines. Along the southwestern corner crews will continue to build containment line, connecting yesterday’s burn out operation down to the river. On the eastern perimeter firefighters will continue to perform mop up operations and secure line. Structure protection resources continue monitoring threats around the structures in the southwest area of the fire. Engines, equipment and firefighters are still actively using Highway 216, drivers are reminded to remain cautious when traveling through the fire area.
Evacuations and Forest Closures for the fire area may impact holiday weekend activities. Check Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff) and the Mount Hood National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/mthood/) for details.
Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff has updated the evacuation notices. For the most up-to-date information on the evacuation notices please visit the Wasco County Sheriff Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff) and an interactive map can be found at https://arcg.is/1janHC.
Wasco County residents are encouraged to register for Wasco County Citizen Alert at: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612392#/login All emergency information including evacuations will be distributed through the citizen alert system.
