Community groups serving White Salmon have pooled resources to provide free books to children.
Like many schools in Washington, March 17 was White Salmon’s last day of school. The doors closed, belongings lingered inside cubbies and classrooms were left with assignments in boxes, notes scribbled across whiteboards and books on the shelves.
On day one, the district rallied and meal deliveries to families were underway. Bus drivers, kitchen staff, paraprofessionals, office staff, the maintenance crew and teachers worked together.
Weeks later, teacher Patty Carpenter partnered with the White Salmon Arts Council, the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation, and Tokki Art to provide art supplies and prompts to children.
Now, months into distance learning, partners are continuing to bring joy to kids by providing free books to children of all ages. From babies to high-schoolers, students have books in their hands and neighborhood book libraries are overflowing with new titles.
Amy Sacquety, a seventh grade language arts teacher at Henkle Middle School, devised a book truck — modeled after an ice cream truck — from which students receive free books. She collected “We miss you” signs from numerous teachers, constructed a list of books and genres for students to choose from, and used a district van.
The book truck currently travels behind a different school bus each day and makes stops in front of the bakery and other schools.
Students walk away with a snack bag and free books, but Sacquey said she walks away with more. “Yes, we are able to give books to students, but more importantly, we can check in with students and rekindle that personal connection school provided children every day.”
Jim Anderson, who works at the intermediate and middle school as a supervisor of the Student Skills Center, has joined Sacquey to help deliver books. Anderson is also a mentor and coach. Since schools closed, he has worked to reach as many kids as possible by driving to different pockets of the community where he knows a personal hello with students will go a long way.
He can be heard asking questions like, “Where’s your brother? You okay? How is working online?” before driving to the next stop.
Saquey knew that in order to make the book truck a reality, the community would need to rally once again. She asked the White Salmon Valley schools and the community for book donations and/or money.
The WSV K-8 PTO reallocated incentives for the classroom to books in the community.
Joyce from The Book Peddler opened her shop and told her to take whatever she wanted for the book truck.
The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation helped by advertising and collecting donations on their website.
Henni’s Kitchen and Bar donated 400 free ice-cream cone coupons from their new take out space, Pizza Leona.
The White Salmon Library advertised their summer reading program.
The White Salmon (Chapter EB) of P.E.O who usually gives every first grader a book donated to The Book Peddler to buy more books.
Countless educators and parents have also donated books.
“This crazy book truck idea would not have been possible without our incredible community coming together once again to help to bring hope and joy," said Sacquey, whose program is using the hashtag #WhiteSalmonStrong.
Supporters hope is to keep the Book Truck going during the summer with a different schedule.
Those who wish to donate new or lightly used books, they can be left in front of Henkle Middle School by the black file cabinet. If you would like to donate funds, visit wsvef.org/donate.
