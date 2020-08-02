Firefighters from Oregon Department of Forestry’s The Dalles Unit responded to a fire burning on private timberland along Fir Mountain Road in Hood River County late Saturday night, according to a press release from The Dalles office.
Up-to-date information can be found at odfcentraloregon.blogspot.com.
The fire is located approximately eight miles southeast of Hood River and was estimated to be seventy acres Sunday morning. There were no structures threatened as of Sunday morning, but roads in the area may be impacted by firefighting activities.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire is burning in slash piles from recent logging, as well as adjacent standing timber and smaller replanted trees.
Firefighters were able to complete dozer line around portions of the fire Saturday night, but wind has pushed the fire outside the line in some areas, the release stated. On Sunday, additional dozers and equipment were working to build fireline, pull apart areas of intense heat and remove fuels from the fires edge.
Water tenders will be used to distribute water and cool hot spots.
Contract hand crews are on scene, with more expected to arrive later Sunday.
A Type 2 helicopter with bucket was dropping water on the fire Sunday morning with additional air resources on order.
Strong winds and warm temperatures are expected, which will continue to challenge firefighters.
Firefighters from Parkdale Fire, Mosier Fire, Hood River Fire, Wy’East Fire, the Mount Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are assisting Oregon Department of Forestry in suppression activities.
For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.