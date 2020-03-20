Press release from City of The Dalles
Citizens in The Dalles are joining the fight against the coronavirus which may include increased cleaning with disposable wipes. Unfortunately, wipes can clog sewer pipes and pumping systems and are the biggest cause of sewer backups in The Dalles.
The last thing anyone needs right now is a sewer backup in their home or business. Removing clogs in a building’s sewer pipe is the owner’s responsibility.
Please do not flush dirty wipes, throw them in the trash
Throwing dirty wipes in the trash instead of flushing will:
- Prevent expensive clogs in your home or business and in City sewer lines.
- Prevent water damage in your home or business.
- Prevent health hazards due to sewage overflow.
We are in this fight together. Please keep cleaning to fight the virus. But do not flush dirty wipes, throw them in the trash.
For more information about the impact of flushed wipes on the wastewater collections system go to thedalles.org/wastewater or call Public Works office at (541) 296-5401.
