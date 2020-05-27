Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, Crestline Construction began work at the intersection of W. Second and Cherry Heights traffic, in front of Auto Zone, on a revision project for the City of The Dalles.
Work days will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Construction is scheduled to end July 10.
Traffic access at the intersection will be permanently changed, with traffic coming off Cherry Heights relegated to only turning east (right) toward downtown. Traffic coming off the freeway will still have access onto Cherry Heights Road.
Motorists are encouraged to use W. Sixth to circumvent the construction altogether and gain access to Safeway, Big 5 and other businesses on Cherry Heights Road.
Be alert to traffic control signs and drive with caution for the safety of the utility workers, local residents, pedestrians and other motorists during construction.
Questions regarding this activity may be relayed to Kenny Kempf, project manager, 541-288-4024 or Jack Garcia, foreman, 541-288-6202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.