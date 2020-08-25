Wasco County removed from state watch list
Hood River County currently has more than 15 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks, including one at the Hood River County Health Department (HRCHD).
“The health department will remain staffed to take calls and provide essential services by appointment,” said a HRCHD press release. “Staff working here in the building are not on isolation or quarantine.”
Facility types range from agricultural processing, fruit packing, and restaurants, to office and retail facilities that have been identified as having workplace outbreaks of COVID-19 cases.
An outbreak is defined as a worksite with two or more cases that are not household contacts. Once five or more cases are identified and connected to one facility, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will release this information in their weekly report.
Hood River County has the second highest rate of testing per capita in the state, according to the press release. Hood River County is currently approved for "Phase 2" reopening, but is on a state "watch list" as an area of concern regarding community spread of the virus.
Wasco County
Wasco County is also approved for "Phase 2" reopening, but was removed from the watch list Aug. 20, according to an announcement by Governor Kate Brown.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, the Oregon Health Authority reported 417 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state, for a state total of 24,937. No new cases were reported in Hood River, Wasco or Sherman counties at that time.
On Sunday, OHA reported cases, deaths and negative test results for COVID-19 to date. At that time, Hood River County had a total of 225 cases, no deaths, and 4,237 negative tests; Wasco County had 207 cases, three deaths and 4,144 negative test results; Sherman County had 16 cases, no deaths and 2,421 negative test results; and Gilliam County had four cases, no deaths and 236 negative test results.
In Washington, Klickitat County reported a total of 180 positive cases, three active, and three deaths to date in 13 cities.
Health departments in all counties are urging residents to take precautions, which include following proper guidance for:
- Social distancing
- Mask use both at work and during personal time outside of work
- Washing of hands frequently
- Staying home when ill and calling your doctor even if you think you just have allergies
