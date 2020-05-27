2010 — 10 years ago
After the coldest December on record, according to the Oregon Climate Service, the coming cherry crop looks to be a light one.
2000 — 20 years ago
The face of juvenile crime in Hood River County has changed. So has the job of dealing with young offenders and their families. Instead of curfew violations and shoplifting, 80 percent of youth crimes now see ... are felony charges ranging from sexual abuse to burglary.
More than a week after Warm Springs members closed the $1.9 million purchase on Government Island in Cascade Locks the tribe has rejected a proposal to build a casino in Madras.
1990 — 30 years ago
The Dalles City Council faced a “bad news, good news” situation Friday as it received the formal report on the audit of the city’s finances for July 1, 1989, through June 30, 1989. The bad news is that the city’s finances during that fiscal year were in as bad a shape as the council had been told at earlier meetings.
1980 — 40 years ago
Two major eruptions on Mount St. Helens gave Hood River a taste of volcanic ash Sunday, but for a second time this community 45 miles from the mountain escaped the brunt of the event.
While most of the nation is suffering from an unemployment problem, Hood River County’s Summer Youth Program is faced with an acute labor shortfall.
A local man found dead in his bulldozer at The Dalles Sanitary Landfill Monday was the apparent victim of a cave-in, authorities here said today.
1970 — 50 years ago
The Dalles has been chosen as site for a major convention in 1973, that of the Oregon Lions Clubs.
Hood River’s annual funny days opens next weekend when local merchants stage their three-day Crazy Days sale.
1960 — 60 years ago
Beset on one side by county employees demanding an orderly salary policy, peered at from the other by taxpayers insisting on hard-fisted economy, tugged at from still another by the ravages of inflation and residents’ demand for expensive service, the Hood River County budget committee worked on this week to produce the 1960-61 budget in final form.
A rigger-welder at Pacific Marine Shipyards in The Dalles died at a local hospital Wednesday soon after admission with injuries suffered when he was pinned beneath a heavy steel plate.
1940 — 80 years ago
An unusually late killing frost early Sunday morning did considerable damage to truck gardens on a number of ranches in the middle valleys, especially in several areas in which late frost had already left its unwanted mark in orchards. A few gardens were almost a total loss.
1950 — 90 years ago
Speculation as to future developments on the new Columbia river highway arose here late this week with an unofficial visit by a member of the state highway engineering force. It was reported here by a reliable source that the state engineer believed the contract for the Viento-Mitchell point reconstruction of the Columbia river highway would be let in the “very near future.”
Will rains affect the 1950 cherry crop or will Hood River Valley have a dry cherry harvest season and be able reap one of the better harvests of its history? That is the almost-unmentionable question before growers as the beginning of the season draws near.
Citing safety as a reason, the Port of Hood River issued notice that no swimming will be allowed in the small boat harbor and adjacent public dock.
1910 — 110 years ago
Accompanied by a band of vociferous rooters and with blood in the eye the White Salmon ball team came to Hood River Sunday and trimmed the local outfit to the tune of 3 to 0.
The Dalles will attend the Portland rose festival this year, 1,000 strong. At a meeting of the Business Men’s Association Thursday night, it was decided to declare a holiday in that city on one day of the carnival, when every business house there will be closed. A special train will be charted to make the trip to Portland.
