Mike Nagle, owner of Uppercut Barber Shop, is just one of many The Dalles residents who plan to participate in the Get There Oregon Challenge this October. Nagle cycles to his barber shop downtown Third Street each work day on his commuter bike—as long as it’s not raining. He admits he is a fair-weather cyclist, noting that rain hitting his head “is not a pleasant thing for a man who is bald!”
He said riding his bike to work is “more fun than driving.” He explains that it’s not for the exercise or because it’s a greener way of travel: “It’s because I love to cycle!”
Spearheaded locally by the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and statewide by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the annual Get There Challenge helps people who live and work in Oregon discover healthy and economical travel options like public transit, walking, or biking for work, school or play. Those who participate and log their car-free trips are entered into daily prize drawings and are eligible for the grand prize drawings for gifts.
A proclamation was made Sept. 23 by the City of The Dalles, and signed by the Mayor Rich Mays, noted that “The City of The Dalles has an interest in supporting opportunities that can improve the health of its residents, reduce the strain on public infrastructure, and promote transportation alternatives. The Challenge helps further these goals by encouraging Oregonians to discover healthy, green travel options for work, school and play.”
Prizes include Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Lift tickets, Google virtual viewers, Sunshine Mill gift cards, tickets for the Link Public Transit, Kainos coffee and pizza gift cards, and Northern Wasco County PUD coffee mugs. There will be local winners every day.
To participate, sign up at GetThereOregon.org. For more information call Kathy at MCEDD, 541-296-2266.
