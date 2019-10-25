Residents of Celilo Village east of The Dalles now have access to high-speed internet services in a modern education facility, thanks to a partnership between Google and the Dufur School District.
The project included a remodel of the community education building, which has housed a preschool for the past three years. In addition to the classroom space is a computer lab with high-speed internet connections via wifi, and stands for chromebook laptop computers, which were distributed to students and residents as part of the program.
Google Networks hooked up the signal, transmitting it from the Haystack Butte radio tower located in Washington on the hills above the Columbia River to a receiver installed on the water tower above the village. From there, it is networked to every home in the village, as well as the education center and the longhouse.
Rep. Greg Walden, (R-HR), spoke at the dedication. “Welcome back to the schoolhouse,” he said as he greeted the residents gathered to celebrate its reopening. “One of my goals is high-speed internet access for everyone in rural Oregon, improving access to learning and education in our rural communities,” he said.
He said federal efforts continue to expand fiber optic networks, and applauded the partnership between Google and the school district.
“This is how we get things done in Oregon,” he said.
Jack Henderson, superintendent of Dufur School District 29, noted the Village was served by the Petersburg School District through the mid-1990s, when it became a part of D29. On average, 35 students are served, and for the past three years kindergarten classes have been provided at the Village education center, where there are currently six students.
He said previous attempts to improve the building failed, but this time it worked and students are now learning in a modern facility. “We got this project done,” he said.
He said the partnership with Google, which provided grant funding as well as local staff volunteer labor and coordination, was a big plus.
“It really brings the world to Celilo Village,” he said.”This will really expand the opportunity for students to learn.”
Suzanne DePoe, a member of the Google American Indian Network, a Google employee group, helped get access and computers to the community.
DePoe is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the Tututni Band of Indians. She invited guests to investigate the new computer lab, and local residents to come and receive their new chromebooks.
She has worked with Native Americans throughout the region, including the Yakama Nation Tribal School, to improve online access and opportunity so “all children have a chance” to succeed. Adults as well, she added, who can also pursue education and business opportunities online.
Lane Meanus, sub-chief of Celilo Village, said the high-speed connection was a real benefit for everyone. “I hope people use it, and use it right,” he said. He said access had been problematic in the village. “It cost a lot to have internet out here, and it wasn’t very good.
“Now everyone has it, the whole village has it,” he said.
