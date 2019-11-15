The first ever Ageless Awards were presented Wednesday at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles to Lucielle Peterson, Prudence Amick, Terry Stoddard and Bill Hamilton.
Scott McKay, director of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, said the awards were created to recognize senior citizens over 75 who have contributed to their communities.
Inspiration came from Keren Wilson, who’s been hosting an Ageless Award in Portland for about eight years, said McKay.
While working with Wilson, McKay mentioned he’d always wanted to do something similar in The Dalles.
“I know a lot of folks who’ve contributed quite a bit having been with the senior center,” said McKay. “I’ve always wanted to do some kind of award to recognize these older adults who have contributed in some way to our communities.”
McKay said these senior citizens can be seen as role models for others. Recognizing their contributions can also help to debunk the stigma of senior citizens as being burdens and costly to the community.
Those who qualified for the award must have contributed to the lives of others and demonstrated the significant role they play in the community fabric as seniors.
“I sent out some information about nominations and there’s all kinds of folks out there who would be excellent recipients,” said McKay. “But we ended up choosing four people. It’s kind of cool because they all have contributed in different arenas in many ways.”
Lucielle Peterson
Peterson’s contributions include volunteer work at the Tygh Community Center Meal Site, works as a transportation coordination and tax aid for the elderly. She first began serving meals in 1984.
“I cook meals for seniors every Thursday and we have a good turn-out. I don’t do too much anymore because I can’t see well, but I still help them out with figuring out menus,” said Peterson. “Jody Chastine and I got together and started hauling people for medical and every other Friday we took them to town for shopping. It’s still in business but we have four vans now. Most of them are on the road every day.”
Through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, Peterson helps 1,200-1,500 people with their taxes during tax season.
She said there are other people who are more deserving, but she was honored to receive the award.
Bill Hamilton
Hamilton is the coordinator for Fix it for Him, a ministry of the Calvary Baptist Church. The organization builds ramps for disabled people at no charge, said Hamilton.
“We’ve done a significant number of disabled ramps for people and in many cases Home Depot has provided deep discounts on material and in some cases 100 percent material,” said Hamilton. “We’ve been part of the community since 2010 and we’re doing a lot of projects, between 40-55 a year. The organization couldn’t happen without volunteers.”
The purpose of the organization is to be the hands and feet of Jesus to reach out into the general public and take care of needs, said Hamilton.
Prudence Amick
Amick volunteers in many different organizations, including Court Appointed Child Advocacy, the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors, Meals on Wheels, the Opportunities Connections board and at the senior center.
“My tendencies used to be sort of a solitary person. So I decided this was a good way to keep from becoming a hermit,” said Amick. “I enjoy all the work I do. People say, ‘if you want somebody to do something in the community, ask someone who’s really busy because those are the people who are willing to take on more all the time.’”
Terry Stoddard
Stoddard is a volunteer at Dry Hollow Elementary School and at The Dalles Middle School. His interests include math and mounting butterflies, and he wanted to share that with the kids.
“I enjoy math and mounting butterflies. I just like doing it,” said Stoddard. “For the past eight years or so my wife, Grace, and I had a butterfly club at Dry Hollow on Wednesdays and then we went from there to the middle school each for about an hour and half. Last year it turned out to be too much so we’re going to just do it after school at the middle school.”
Award recipients received a glass award plaque and celebrated with cake after the ceremony. The Ageless Award is expected to return next year, said McKay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.