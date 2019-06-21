Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway will host their tenth annual Antique Auto Tour July 13.
The tour runs from Hood River to Rowena Crest in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, which was created in 1986.
The Act creating the Scenic Area included funding for the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail and was used to open and restore the Mosier Twin Tunnels for pedestrian and bicycle use.
The tour is a rare opportunity for antique vehicles and their occupants to “live in the past” along that section of the trail, which is closed to vehicles.
The tour begins and ends at the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM), 1600 Air Museum Road in Hood River.
It will proceed through Hood River to the Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead just east of the city, then drive along the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, through the Mosier Twin Tunnels, through Mosier to Rowena Crest and return to WAAAM.
The purpose of the tour is to allow people who cannot walk to the Mosier Twin Tunnels an opportunity to experience them, so owners of vehicles willing to take passengers are encouraged to register. Vehicles. A maximum of 80 vehicles from 1949 and earlier may participate. Registration deadline is June 30.
Antique vehicle owners can register by sending a completed registration form to Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway, P.O. Box 50, Bridal Veil, OR 97010 or email to FHCRH@comcast.net. Potential passengers should also contact the Friends.
The Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway support the restoration and reconnection of the historic highway through the Columbia River Gorge.
Their vision is to restore and preserve the existing drivable portions of the historic highway to their 1920s appearance and link with pedestrian and bicycle accessible connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.