The annual autumn leaf disposal special at The Dalles Transfer Station begins Nov. 1, when they begin accepting yard debris from residential customers at no charge. Leaves can be disposed of at the transfer station (1317 West First St.) throughout the month of November, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Landscape care companies and non-residential properties are not eligible for this special offer.
For more information on this option contact The Dalles Disposal at 541-298-5149.
The city-wide goal is to pick up leaves promptly so they do not clog storm water catch basins and before they freeze onto the streets.
Citizens are asked to park off the street during street sweeper work during hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The city street sweeper is deployed to pick up leaves that fall into the street. However, the sweeper cannot pick up piles of leaves. Please do not rake leaves into the street, but rather compost them at home, put them in your yard debris container for pick-up or put them in a compostable paper bag and take them to The Dalles Transfer Station for free disposal. The Dalles Disposal will not accept yard debris in plastic garbage bags.
The Dalles Municipal Code 5.08.050 states: “No person shall deposit any earth or other debris upon any street or sidewalk.”
If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at 541-296-5401.
