Nonprofit Board Training and Resources, an Oregon nonprofit organization, will host a 4.5-hour workshop, “Training for your Nonprofit Board,” Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 E Scenic Dr., The Dalles. The workshop explores the legal duties, rights and responsibilities of nonprofit board members. It includes training in safeguarding charitable assets, managing restricted funds, understanding financial information and the Attorney General’s oversight of nonprofits.
Instructors include:
• Susan Bower, Assistant Attorney General, Oregon Dept. of Justice, Charitable Activities Section.
• Kirk Harvey, Chief Investigator (retired), Oregon Dept. of Justice, Charitable Activities Section.
• Katherine DeYoung, CPA specializing in nonprofit accounting and taxes.
Cost is $35 per person, or $25 per person for groups of three or more, which includes a light breakfast, lunch, snacks and beverages.
More information and registration information can be found online at trainingnonprofitboards.org. Workshop is sponsored by the Ford Family Foundation and The Oregon Community Foundation.
