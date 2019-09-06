Boaters at Pine Hollow Reservoir will soon have new and improved launch facilities, and the years-long effort to replace one boat ramp and repair another was celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The north boat ramp, which was condemned eight years ago and removed last fall, will be replaced. The south boat ramp, which is failing, will be reinforced with grout, injected at high pressure to fill any voids. Riprap, or large boulders, will also be added to the south ramp to stabilize it and minimize erosion from wave action caused by boats and wind.
State, county and local leaders from the Pine Hollow, Wamic and Maupin area gathered to celebrate the start of work Aug. 28 on both the north and south boat ramps . Craig Withee and Janine Bellenque represented the Oregon State Marine Board, which approved and helped fund the final project. Kevin Herkamp represented Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Wasco County was represented by commissioners Steve Kramer and Scott Hege, as well as Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee. Keith Mobley, a long-time supporter of the project, was also present.
South Wasco Park and Recreation District (SWPRD) President Brian Manning expressed gratitude to those who had gathered for the groundbreaking, thanking them for working tirelessly over the years to make the project happen.
ODFW was able to support the project through a grant from the Restoration and Enhancement program. Herkamp said, “ODFW’s mission is to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife, and their habitats, for the public’s use and enjoyment.” He added that projects like the repair and replacement of the two docks at Pine Hollow Reservoir are critical to that mission.
The ODFW grant program is supported by dedicated funding from a portion of fishing licenses sales. Those funds are then awarded by a seven-member volunteer board to support projects that improve fishing.
Funding was also provided by the state marine board as well as locally by the park district.
Repairs and reconstruction will begin in mid-September, performed by Legacy Contracting, with estimated completion in late October. Both ramps will be closed for use during this time.
“Come next spring we should be ready to rock and roll with full on modern boating facilities,” Manning told the Chronicle when the project was approved by the state marine board in May.
Merle Hlavka of the Wampinrock News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.