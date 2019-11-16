The Oregon State Marine Board mailed approximately 37,000 boat registration renewal notices to boaters whose motorboat registration expires on Dec. 31, 2019. Each renewal notice is unique to the owner and their boat. Additionally, registration renewals will be sent electronically to 38,000 boat owners with emails on file in an effort to encourage online renewal.
After completing the transaction online, boat owners can print a temporary permit and go boating right away. There is no transaction fee when using a credit or debit card online.
Another option is to mail the payment and coupon to the Marine Board. Registration decals are mailed within 7-10 business days from the date of receipt.
