Due to theft and vandalism involving their can and bottle donation trailers, Home At Last is asking donors to bring their refundable cans and bottles to the animal shelter, located at 200 River Rd., The Dalles.
The center is open Monday through Saturday until 5 p.m. There is also an after-hours window at the donation shed at the shelter.
